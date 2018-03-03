Naga Chaitanya’s Savyasachi’s first look to be out on March 18

The past year was a mixed one for Naga Chaitanya. We saw that Rarandoi Vedika Chuddham was a hit while Yuddham Sharanam bombed at the box office. His first release this year is Savyasachi. The first look of the film will be out of March 18. The film has Munna Michael actress Niddhi Agarwal opposite Naga Chaitanya. They are supported by R Madhavan and Bhumika. It seems the filming of the show is happening right now in Hyderabad. As per a statement in Hindustan Times, “Savyasachi is a special film for our entire unit. We have skilled technical team headed by Chandoo Mondeti carrying out the production schedules at brisk pace. Currently, film’s unit is canning important scenes with Naga Chaitanya, Bhumika and other key artists in Hyderabad. After the pack up of this schedule, team will leave to the USA for a pivotal schedule.” (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Naga Chaitanya to star in a film together for the first time after marriage?)

The producers Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan also said, “R Madhavan happens to be the special artist in Savyasachi. He plays a character which makes the project really interesting and exciting.” Nidhi plays the role of a girl who is simple but independent. The music of the film is being composed by MM Keeravani. It is his second project after Baahubali 2. The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti who also worked with Naga Chaitanya for the Premam remake, XYZ. The film is made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It will release on June 14. The other actors in the film are Vennela Kishore, Satya, Rao Ramesh and Thagubothu Ramesh. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…