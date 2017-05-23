Nagarjuna calls out Chalapathi Rao for his derogatory comments on women – check tweet

And yet another man makes a passing comment that is offensive to women and so sexist we don’t even have words to describe it! Chalapathi Rao, character actor-turned-politician attended Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet’s Rarandoi Veduka Chudham audio launch only to make it a controversial one. During the audio launch, the female host asked the politician if women are ‘harmful to mental health’ to which he replied,” Ammayilu hanikaram kadu kani. Pakkalo ki paniki vastharu,” which translates to ‘I don’t know if girls are injurious to health or not. But, they are good for bed (sex).’ Shockingly, a lot of actors, including Naga Chaitanya, burst out into peals of laughter.

While a lot of people shifted in their seats feeling uncomfortable with the senior actor’s comments, a lot of them actually laughed. Nagarjuna, however, did not take this lightly. The actor condemned Chalapathi for his remarks and tweeted, “I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao’s derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist!!” We do agree with the actor here. Such regressive thoughts in times when women are proving their mettle and fighting for their rights in the society is really a setback, especially when it comes from a public figure. (ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya’s Rarandoi Veduka Chudham audio launch becomes controversial thanks to Chalapathi Rao’s sexist remark – watch video)

Check out Nagarjuna’s tweet right here.

I always respect women personally and in my films/I definitely do not agree wt Chalapati rao’s derogatory comments/dinosaurs do not exist!!🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 23, 2017

We are glad someone decided to speak up and stand up for the right thing. This is not the first time that a senior actor or an influential personality has passed such lewd comments on women. It’s sad to see such senior actors having such a mindset. It was even worse to see people laugh at his statement. Naga Chaitanya was laughing at his comment while Rakul Preet looked unsure of how to react. The host, too, burst out laughing while the female host went back on stage clearly uncomfortable with the comment.

