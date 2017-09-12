Nagarjuna’s flirtatious birthday wish for wife Amala is winning the internet today – View pic

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna took to Twitter to share the most adorable picture with wife Amala and left fans crushing over him once again. The actor was wishing his wife on his birthday and his words are seriously #husbandgoals. He must have left Amala blushing, when he wrote “I love you sweetheart. I wish for myself many happy returns of today with you. happy birthday!!” Awww!

Amala starred in a few films before taking a sabbatical from acting after her marriage to Nagarjuna. She has starred in films like Shiva and Nirnayam. She returned to mainstream acting roles with C/O Saira Banu, after taking up two cameo roles in Manam and Life is Beautiful, in 2014 and 2012, respectively.

I love you sweetheart ❤️I wish for myself many happy returns of today with you😘happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/1eEFQc2zeW — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 12, 2017

Nagarjuna himself celebrated his birthday two weeks ago. He turned 58, and God, he doesn’t look his age at all. Much like his wife, who, too, seems to be defying age. On his birthday, the first motion poster of his upcoming horror film, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 was released. The film is a sequel to the 2015 Telugu sleeper hit, Raju Garu Gadhi. It’s the first project that Samantha has signed since her engagement earlier this week. She is very excited to be sharing screen space with her future father-in-law, Nagarjuna.

In other news, Nagarjuna might just be seen in the magnum opus, Mahabharat, which is being helmed by Mohanlal. As per reports on Indian Express, Nagarjuna has been approached to play Karna’s role in the mythological drama. “Director Sukumaran had initiated the talks with me some time ago for Karna’s role. But, nothing is finalised yet and I’m not too sure how long does it take for things to shape up,” stated the actor. Also, latest reporters suggest that he will be collaborating with Nani for a multi-starrer project.