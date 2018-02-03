Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna’s Ishqbaaaz is not going off-air anytime soon

Star Plus’ Ishqbaaz is one of the most popular shows on television. Viewers are crazy about the hot chemistry between the lead pair of the show. Nakuul aka Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Surbhi Chandna aka Anika’s steamy love scenes have kept the audience hooked to the show. Recently, speculations were rife that Star Plus is planning to pull the plug on the show. Previously, when the rumours were doing the rounds on internet, producer Gul Khan rubbished all the rumours and said that it is not going off-air. Now, when the rumours are steaming up again, the leads of the show clear the air.

Recently, in an interview, Nakuul said, “My job is to act and that is what I do. I come to the sets, read my screenplay and I act. And of course, a lot of things are spoken about, and if I pay heed to those things then I won’t enjoy my work. When you tell me I also take it with a pinch of salt, I feel we are doing well, and what is stored ahead is very interesting. I think people are going to love it, and there is no reason why you will not watch more of us.” On the other hand, Surbhi has also refuted the rumours and have asked their fans to live the moment. So relax guys, Ishqbaaz is not going off-air any soon. With the new twisted promo, it only promises to give us more drama, romance and also quite a lot of fashion inspiration. (Also Read: Relax, people! Ishqbaaz is NOT going off-air)

This is not the first time that such rumour has started doing rounds on social media platforms. A few days back, producer Gul Khan refuted the rumours and said, “This is the fifth time, I am hearing this rumour. It comes up every six months.” She added, “I think IB (Ishqbaaaz) actors are the most popular in the TV industry today! They wouldn’t get affected by these rumours. They all are fabulous in their own way and deserve to enjoy this happiness without being constantly heckled with such rumours.”

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.