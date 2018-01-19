Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami, Ruslaan Mumtaz attend Alekh Sangal’s engagement – view pics!

Just days after actor Karam Rajpal got engaged to his lady love Shivaleeka Oberoi in Punjab, we got the news that actor-producer Alekh Sangal is also taken. He is best known for his work in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai….Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and the cult web-series I Don’t Watch TV. He got engaged to his girlfriend Nazneen Dharamsey whom he has been dating since a year. She is a content strategic planner by profession. It was a small intimate function graced by his closest buddies Nakuul Mehta, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Drashti Dhami and Kashmira Irani. It was supposed to be a simple roka but became a full-fledged engagement ceremony.

Alekh told Tellychakkar.com, “It is a beautiful feeling of falling in love and making that person your life partner. It was supposed to be a roka ceremony, which eventually turned out to be an engagement. It was Nazneen’s birthday yesterday, so I was a gift for her (smiles). The occasion got more exciting by having my close friends Nakuul (Mehta), Drashti (Dhami), Kashmira (Irani) and Ruslaan (Mumtaz).”