Nakuul Mehta’s acceptance speech at AVTA 2017 proves that he is clearly not done with the awards yet – watch video!

Dressed in a stunning black bandhgala, Nakuul Mehta looked very dapper as he walked down the red carpet of the Asian Viewers TV Awards held in London over the weekend. He was accompanied by bestie Drashti Dhami who looked stunning in a magenta shimmery gown with a plunging neckline. Nakuul took home his second AVTA Award 2017. His co-star Surbhi Chandna also won the Best Actress Award while Ishqbaaaz was the Best Show. The show has been very popular in UK topping TRPs in the UK since it was launched. Nakuul gave a long speech in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om style. The actor was mobbed throughout the evening. In his acceptance speech, the actor said he would like to match the number of award nominations got by legendary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep. Surely, the artiste in him is very hungry. (Also Read: ITA Awards 2017 Best Dressed: Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta add glamour to the red carpet)

Ishqbaaz is all set to go the Ramayan way. Yes, there is the Vanvas track in the pipeline wherein Anika and Shivaay will leave the Oberoi House. Recently, the old vamps of the show Svetlana (Reyhna Malhotra) and Tia (Navina Bole) have returned to make life for the Oberoi brothers. SSO and Anika will be shown as a middle-class couple in the coming episodes. Buzz is that Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) will follow SSO’s footsteps and become the Bharat of Ramayan. Ishqbaaaz is know for its super stylish clothes and razzmatazz. But with the Vanvaas track the story will focus on the modest life of Anika and Shivaay. Svetlana and Tia will gang up with Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer) to bring the Oberoi family on the streets. Meanwhile, Gauri and Omkara’s story will also see some roadblocks. Since Shivaay and Anika will not be shown in the Oberoi house it will be Gauri and Omkara with Rudra and Bhavya who will be inside.

Nakuul and Surbhi have become the craze of Indian TV post their outing on Ishqbaaaz. They are the Jodi of the Year. The show has become a brand and the actors are now capitalizing on it. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates….