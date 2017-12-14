Nakuul Mehta’s epic reply on condom ban will make your stomach hurt with laughter

Nakuul Mehta, who is famous as Shivaay of Ishqbaaz, has always been a witty man. Be it his interviews or interaction with the media, he comes up with answers that are not only humorous but also extremely sarcastic. However, his comebacks are only good-natured, which makes his point more hard-hitting. The TV actor is among those who are always ready to voice their opinions or raise awareness. Nakuul recently took to Twitter to talk about the I&B ban on condom advertisements on Television between 6 am to 10 pm. He wrote, “Can’t wait for #Ishqbaaaz to be heavily sponsored by CONDOM adverts cause hey.. we are at 10pm 🎖️” Nakuul has already made his fans go gaga over his looks and with this epic tweet, he definitely proves that he is extremely witty.

After the hideous ban on porn and beef, I&B declared a decision to ban condom ads between 6 am to 10 pm on Television. Nakuul, who actively participates in voicing opinions on current topics and trends, could not stop himself from bringing out his humorous side and raise his voice against it. Definitely, Nakuul’s sense of humour is immense and it can make your stomach hurt with laughter. While the youth is up against the ban, Nakuul also shows his support for them in a sarcastic manner. Also Read: Someone terms Nakuul Mehta as Anushka Sharmas distant brother and theres a Hina Khan connect

Moreover, when someone appealed to the PM to ban condom ads forever and not only from 6 am to 10 pm, he came back with another epic reply. He tweeted once again and wrote, “Yes, because condoms are terrible. Who needs family planning & safe sex is overrated. And yes let’s win a GOLD medal in the only sport we can beat China at!”

His subtle and sarcastic replies are commendable indeed!