Namaste England first poster out! Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will do anything to go to London

Namaste England is getting shot with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. It’s the second film in the Namaste London series. Interestingly, it is London that both actors are aiming for in this movie as well. Arjun just now shared the poster of the film and it looks damn cool. It has the actors sitting on the wings of a plane, which perhaps is London bound and the caption says, “London jaana hai, legal illegal sab chalega.” So, London is where the story will unfold. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film will not be called Namastey England, thanks to Akshay Kumar?)

Both Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor are looking pretty cool. This time Parineeti looks like the desi girl while the actor seems like a hip guy. This is one jodi we had wanted to see again since the time they had come together for Ishqbaaz. They just light up the screens instantly. Check out the poster right here to know what we are talking about…

Namaste England will taken on Total Dhamaal at the box office on December 7. It will be a good clash between the two since one is a love story while the other is a comedy. There is something for every one who is looking to have a great time on December 7. So, did you like the poster?