Namik Paul completes two years in the TV industry; thanks fans for putting up with his shenanigans

He might not have the face of a conventional TV hunk but Namik Paul’s personality more than makes up for it. Dehradun lad Namik made his debut with Qubool Hai but it was his outing as the egoistic, intense and brooding Shravan Malhotra in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste that made girls’ hearts go aflutter. This was followed by a small role in Bindass’ Trip where he was paired with Lisa Haydon. He is back as Shiv in Ek Deewana Tha and it is again a different role. He is a ghost who comes back to avenge his past and save his love from his obsessive treacherous friend. (Also Read: Ek Deewana Tha promo: Namik Paul steals the show as the spirit who returns for unrequited love)

Namik began his career as a journalist but switched over to the glamour industry after being a model. With his 6.3 feet frame, he is one of the most imposing guys around. A football and movie freak, Namik also loves to travel. He is also a wordsmith, which is evident is his posts. Check out his emotional message for his fans..

People have loved Namik in Ek Deewana Tha as well. It was a risk for an actor to play a ghost but he took it up. The actor has already got a lot of recognition and Namik looks set for a bright future. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…