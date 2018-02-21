Namik Paul completes two years in the TV industry; thanks fans for putting up with his shenanigans

He might not have the face of a conventional TV hunk but Namik Paul’s personality more than makes up for it. Dehradun lad Namik made his debut with Qubool Hai but it was his outing as the egoistic, intense and brooding Shravan Malhotra in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste that made girls’ hearts go aflutter. This was followed by a small role in Bindass’ Trip where he was paired with Lisa Haydon. He is back as Shiv in Ek Deewana Tha and it is again a different role. He is a ghost who comes back to avenge his past and save his love from his obsessive treacherous friend. (Also Read: Ek Deewana Tha promo: Namik Paul steals the show as the spirit who returns for unrequited love)
Namik began his career as a journalist but switched over to the glamour industry after being a model. With his 6.3 feet frame, he is one of the most imposing guys around. A football and movie freak, Namik also loves to travel. He is also a wordsmith, which is evident is his posts. Check out his emotional message for his fans..
In less than 2 weeks, it’ll be 2 years since I got on this ride. It’s been wild and tame, exhilarating and frustrating, rewarding and demanding, sometimes all at once. If any of that sounds contradictory, you’ll also get how confusing it’s been at times 😂 I’ve grown up in front of you guys, made a bunch of mistakes (not done yet) and **ahem** matured a bit(but not too much hopefully). I don’t talk a mile a minute (usually), I think before I speak (for the most part), I even wake up early now (still ugh). But that’s just the superficial stuff. The love for what I do hasn’t waned a bit. Anything but. I still get so excited for some scenes that I forget to eat. I’m still always running late. I still don’t have a ‘public face’ and I don’t think I ever will. And I still love the sh*t out of you guys. The only reason there wasn’t an overtly verbose and dramatic ‘200k’ post was because of an annoyingly persistent cold which gave me intense brain fog. Now that I’m in the (mildly) pink of health, allow me to make amends. Welcome to all of you. What ever brought you here, I’m glad it did. As long as you can put up with me and my shenanigans, I think you won’t have any complaints with the rest of the people here. They’re a pretty awesome bunch, if I do say so myself. And speaking of contradictions, here’s one that gets me every time. A couple of lakh might sound like a crowd. But here, it feels like a family ❤️
People have loved Namik in Ek Deewana Tha as well. It was a risk for an actor to play a ghost but he took it up. The actor has already got a lot of recognition and Namik looks set for a bright future. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…