Namik Paul to play a ghost in Ek Deewana Tha – View EXCLUSIVE pics!

Namik Paul is all set to be seen in spooky avatar as a musical ghost in Sony TV’s upcoming show ‘Ek Deewana Tha’. Here is the first look of the show featuring Namik Paul, Donal Bisht and Vikram Singh Chauhan. The promo shows Donal and Vikram on a date and they suddenly start experiencing spooky things and we see the entry of Namik Paul who has a frozen look and the red eye of a ghost. The show is a thriller love story set in a hill station with a super natural element that takes inspiration from films like Gumnaam, Mahal, Khamoshiyaan ,1920 and Haunted. Namik plays a ghost in the show while Donal and Vikram play lovers in this love triangle. He has the unique look of a Ghost with a guitar in the show. It is about Donal’s past and Namik who is so obsessed with her that she does not leave her post death.

Some time back, Namik was seen on Bindass’ Trip. His last show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste went off air in 2016. The Dehradun boy became famous playing Sharavan in ‘Ek Due Ke Vaaste’. Namik’s pairing with Nikita Dutta was liked by all. Incidentally, Nikita’s show Haasil is also being launched along with Ek Deewana Tha.

The show is being produced by newbie producer Prateek Sharma who was associated with shows like Mann Ki Aawaz, Beyhadh, Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Jaana Na Dil Se Door. Prateek who has worked as a creative with Star Plus has launched his production house LSD Productions with this venture.

Vikram Singh Chauhan was last seen as Atharva in Star Plus show ‘Jaana Na Dil Se Door ‘. The character’s name is Vyom and he is a city boy. Donal Bisht has done shows like Airlines, Kalash and Twistwala Love gets an opportunity to play a main lead with ‘Ek Deewana Tha‘ in the show. She plays Sharanya and has an interesting grey character. The show also has Amar Upadyay, Sachin Parikh, Jaswinder Gardner and Mamta Verma playing important roles in the show.

Currently the cast and the crew are shooting in Mahabaleshwar and have completed one schedule in Mussoorie. The show will be later shot in Pune and Lonavala. Since the story of the show is set in the hills, the show will be shot in and around mountains. Ek Deewana Tha will take the late night slot on Sony.