Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 101st film is Paisa Vasool even before its release – view pics

Balakrishna is back with a Puri Jagannadh film which will also be his 101st film. The director revealed the name along with two posters on the actor’s 57th birthday. The film is called Paisa Vasool. Since then, all anyone can talk about is how these posters give you a definite hint that it will be a complete entertainer with some larger-than-life action sequences. We know that because one of the posters released by him has men flying out of the actor’s way. No kidding! (Also read: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 101 film with Puri goes on floors, SS Rajamouli gives the first clap)

It is a norm in the South film industry to make fans of stars, already celebrating their birthdays, get a return gift. Many filmmakers target the release of a film’s posters or teaser on that day. So it is only fair for Balakrishna fans to get this treat as well. Puri Jagannadh shared two posters on his Twitter account. One of them has the actor beating the goons like a boss and another has him in a dancing pose. Check out the images right here…

Jagannadh wants to release the film on September 29 and shooting is going on pretty smoothly, which means his aim might get fulfilled. They shot in Portugal for 40 days where a lot of important scenes were canned including action sequences to a song. They will wrap up the shoot there by this month and then continue in Hyderabad. Shriya Saran is paired opposite him who was also part of his 100th film Gautamiputra Satakarni. Paisa Vasool will be an important film from Balakrishna whose last film, Gautamiputra Satakarni, was a box office loser. He needs to get his charm at the box office back and if the posters are anything go by, it won’t be too tough.