Nani and Nivetha Thomas’ Ninnu Kori to have 500 premiere shows in USA?

Nani has become one of the most dependable stars in Telugu cinema, with some decent hits on the trot. Popularly known among his fans as ‘Natural Star’ (don’t actually know what that epithet means), he is ready for his next release, Ninnu Kori, which is scheduled to come out next week. The movie is directed by Siva Nirwana, who is making his debut here. Nivetha Thomas, popular Malayalam star. who is quite making a name in the Tamil and Telugu industries, is playing the female lead. The movie is said to have been shot in USA at various locations.

As per a report in the movie website Telugu360, keeping in mind the setting of Ninnu Kori, the makers have a gut feeling that the movie will score well at the US box office, like the last week’s release, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. So they are planning to have 500 special premiere shows of the film in the US at various locations. The shows will commence from 6 pm on June 5 with a further worldwide release scheduled, as per the report.

Ninnu Kori is a romantic entertainer that also had Aadhi Pinisetty and Murali Sharma in crucial roles. Music is composed by Gopi Sunder, with all of the songs being chartbusters already. The official release of the movie is on July 7. So all we have to look now is how it will hold up against the might of Spider-Man: Homecoming that is also releasing on the same date.