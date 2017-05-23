Nani,Chalapathi Rao,Nandamuri Balakrishna: When actors came under fire for their sexist comments

The makers of Rarandoi Veduka Chudham held a grand audio launch at Hyderabad yesterday. The cast and crew were present at the event. The comperes were going around asking answers to their questions from the audience. That’s when one the anchors asked Chalapathi Rao, the answer to Naga Chaitanya‘s one-liner dialogue from the film – Are girls injurious to health. That’s when Chalapathi said, “I don’t know if girls are injurious to health or not. But, they are good for bed (sex).” as translated by Mirchi 9. Everyone at the event was shocked over the comment. In fact, the producer of the film Nagarjuna also took to social media to clarify that he did not support Chalapathi Rao’s derogatory remark. Unfortunately, this is not the first time an actor has got into trouble for his lewd, objectionable, sexist remark. In the past, many well -known actors have had a serious slip of tongue situation:

Nani’s comments at the Hyper audio Launch: At the 2016 Hyper audio launch, along with the cast and crew, Telugu actor Nani was also present. At one point, Nani took to stage to gush about Raashi Khanna, but his compliment took a sexist turn when he said this “Raashi, you look beautiful and I can’t say more as it will not sound good. I used the word ‘beautiful’ because it is neat and classy, but everyone here knows just how beautiful you are.” Although he didn’t state anything outright, his implications were enough.

Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s comments – At yet another aduio launch, the Telugu veteran actor came under fire when he commented about his on-screen relationship with women. He mentioned that fans weren’t happy with him only chasing a girl in a film, because “I must either kiss or make them pregnant,” was his lewd remark. Of course, it was not taken lying down. The Gautamiputra Satakarni actor later apologised for his little too cheeky statement.

Kaththi Sandai director’s sexist comment – At an event last year, Kaththi Sandai director ran into deep trouble when he expressed his sexist views on an actress’ role in a movie – “We are a low-class audience. People give money to watch a hero fight, and a glamorous heroine. I don’t believe in a heroine clad in a saree. People are paying money, right? They are not watching a movie for free. They are paying money to watch Tamannah in a glamorous role. If they want to act, they can do that separately. But in commercial movies they have to sizzle and be glamorous.” He went on to further add that ” If the costume designer comes to me with the heroine’s clothes covering up to the knee, I tell them to shorten the length. They would repeatedly say that ‘madam would be upset’, but I insist and get it done.” In reaction to this, Tamannaah Bhatia, the female lead in his film released a strong statement – This is 2016 and it is very ironic that I had to leave a film like Dangal in the middle which is on woman empowerment and to tackle this issue. I am very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraaj and I would definitely want him to apologise, not only to me, but to all women in the industry. Also Read: Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia SLAM Kaththi Sandai’s director for his misogynistic comments

Ali’s comment on Anushka Shetty – At the size zero audio launch in 2015, Telugu comedian Ali rubbed people the wrong way when he described Anushka Shetty in an objectionable manner – Anushka looks like a hot Jalebi who everybody likes to eat.” He also said,””Sometime back you had asked the other girl (Sonal Chauhan) to slap her thighs. However, she has no thighs. Anushka has really remarkable thighs. Ever since I saw her in Billa, I became her fan,” said the actor as per reports on International Business Times. Obviously, his comment did not go down well. He was then asked to apologise.