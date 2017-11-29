Nani’s MCA to clash with Akhil Akkineni’s Hello, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Allu Sirish’s Okka Kshanam this Christmas

Nani and Sai Pallavi’s MCA a.k.a Middle Class Abbayi is one of the most exciting Telugu movies scheduled to release this year. However, there was no clarity on which date would the film hit the screens in December. But after producer Dil Raju’s announcement today, we can now confirm that MCA will hit the screens on December 21 this year. This means it will battle with Akhil Akkineni’s Hello and Allu Sirish’s Okka Kshanam, which also release on the same day. Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai also releases during the same weekend, on December 22 to be precise. This means Salman, Nani, Akhil and Allu Sirish are all set to have a mega box office clash this Christmas and we can’t keep calm!

The makers want MCA to be a Christmas treat for the Telugu audience and hence, they are rushing to complete all the formalities and release it on December 21. As producer Dil Raju revealed to IBTimes, “The balance production work will be wrapped up in 4 days. After completing all the formalities including censor, we will be releasing MCA worldwide grandly on December 21st.” But with three big films releasing alongside it in the worldwide market, especially two South movie releasing in the Telugu market, the makers of MCA will be wary.With the number of screens getting divided between these four movies, each and every film will be affected. (ALSO READ – We bet you didn’t know that 6 films are clashing with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai this Christmas)

In fact, with Salman Khan‘s Tiger Zinda Hai being the biggest release and having a pan-India appeal, we are sure it will get the maximum screen space. With an extended holiday period and strong buzz around each of these films, we expect all four movies to perform well at the box office. But who will be the ultimate winner? And will either of the film shift its release date? Well that’s something to wait and watch. In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about this mega clash right here!