Nani’s Ninnu Kori song Adiga Adiga sets the bar high for rest of the tracks from the movie – watch video

The first song from Ninnu Kori is out, and we are loving it. Titled Adiga Adiga, this one is heart wrenching ditty. It has been composed by National Award winner Gopi Sunde, who is well known for music of Oopiri, Premam to name a few. He delivers a classic romantic number once again with Adiga Adiga.

Adiga Adiga has been crooned by Sid Sriram, known for songs like Manasuke, Vellipomaakey. He has frequently collaborated with AR Rahman, and this is the first time he is working with Gopi. Well, the two should team up more, as this song does wonders. It is romantic and talks about how every memory the guy has is about the one he loves. Lovely lyrics!

The visuals of the song are spectacular. A miniature version of the Golden Gate bridge, and other monuments in a dark room is a visual treat and quite artistic. Maybe these monuments have a special role to play in the narrative? The shots of Nani and Nivetha sitting, as waves of the ocean hits them are lovely.

Ninnu Kori is all set to be release on June 23. The movie has been directed by debutant Shiva Nirvana. It stars Nivetha Thomas as the female lead. And whatever bits of the film we have seen so far, including this song, we are loving the chemistry. Certainly this one is going to be an out and out romantic entertainer. We can totally expect this one to be a blockbuster, as Nani’s last two releases have been massive hits. Fans have loved Gentleman and Majunu to the moon and back.

After Ninnu Kori, Nani will start working on MCA.