Narendra Jha passes away after suffering a massive heart attack

Renowned actor Narendra Jha passed away today (March 14) early morning after suffering from a major heart attack. The versatile actor, who has been seen in several popular TV shows and big films, passed away at 5 am at his farmhouse in Wada after a shocking third heart attack in the past few years. As a credible source mentioned to Indian Wiki Media (IWMBuzz.com), “Narendra Jha passed away at his farm house in Wada this morning at about 5 AM. He suffered a massive heart attack. This was the third attack that he has had over the years.”

The actor, who was last seen in Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, was vacationing with his family and friends at his Wada farm house over the past few days, when he suffered a sudden heart attack today morning. Indian Wiki Media (IWMBuzz.com) even called on Narendra’s number to check if this news was just mere speculation or true? However, rather than the actor or his family, his driver – Lakshman Singh, picked up the call and confirmed the news. From what we hear, the family is still in shock of what happened and they have decided to perform the last rites in Wada itself.

This year has started off on a very sad note. People have already been stunned by news of Sridevi‘s untimely death, Irrfan Khan’s announcement that he is suffering from a rare disease and Amitabh Bachchan’s sudden health crisis. However, little did we know that we would get another shocking news today! For those of you who don’t know, Narendra Jha is popular for TV shows like Shanti, Begusaraai, Choona Hai Aasmaan and Ek Ghar Banaunga. He has also worked in several movies, including his recent ones, like Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, Haider, Ghayal Once Again, Mohenjo Daro, Shorgul and Kaabil. Here’s sending some heartfelt condolences to the actor’s family. Rest in peace, Narendra Jha!