Narendra Jha passes away, Ekta Kapoor mourns the death of the late actor

It’s a very difficult day for everyone who has loved science and Bollywood. We’re not even done mourning Professor Stephen Hawking’s death and another one hits us. Raees actor Narendra Jha passed away this morning after suffering a massive heart attack. He has been a favourite, especially for all the ’90s kids. Ekta Kapoor is also mourning the actor’s death on Twitter and expressed how he was one of the first actors that she has worked with. She tweeted saying, “From captain house to ithihass he was one of@d first actors I worked with #RipNarendrajha”. The actor has done several TV shows and films, he was a brilliant actor. According to reports in Indian Wiki Media, this was the third heart attack he has had over the years.

Narendra was having a relaxed vacation in his Wada farmhouse with his family when he suddenly suffered a heart attack. We have seen and loved the actor in shows like Shanti, Begusaraai, Choona Hai Aasmaan and Ek Ghar Banaunga. He has also worked in several movies, including the recent ones, like Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, Haider, Ghayal Once Again, Raees, Mohenjo Daro, Shorgul and Kaabil. Producers, directors and actors are tweeting their condolences to the family. (ALSO READ: Narendra Jha passes away after suffering a massive heart attack)

Check out the tweets here.

From captain house to ithihass he was one of@d first actors I worked with #RipNarendrajha https://t.co/pmRUdO4ZFE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 14, 2018

Deeply saddened with the news Worked with him on several shows.. including ‘Raavan’ where he played the title role with sheer brilliance..Narendra Jha,RIP — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) March 14, 2018

Acted in my first show:( — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 14, 2018

It’s really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend #NarendraJha who was a brillinat actor & a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/vbpMzCRweP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 14, 2018

I refuse to accept it. Life cannot be so damn unpredictable. I just met a hail n hearty Narendra Jha at the park last week. And now I’m hearing he passed away this morning. Such a splendid actor and a marvellous human being.

Rest in peace my friend. May God bless your soul. pic.twitter.com/qTYChpOguv — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 14, 2018

RIP Narendra Jha sir. Really wish I had gotten the opportunity to work with you. Guess life had other plans. — Milap (@zmilap) March 14, 2018

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.