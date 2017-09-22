Nargis Fakhri – Uday Chopra’s Instagram ‘SPLIT’ hints that all is not well?

If rumours are to be believed then Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra are one of the on and off couples of Bollywood. The two have reportedly been an ‘item’ considering their vacations and romantic dinner dates. However, none of them have ever acknowledged that they are in love. Some months ago, there was buzz that Uday broke up with her over a text message that led to Nargis having a nervous breakdown. She packed her bags and went off to New York City. Later, the actress said that it was false and she was addressing health issues in the city. (Also Read: Nargis Fakhri jokes about her pregnancy rumours: It’s a hamburger baby)

Now, it seems that the breakup is for real as Nargis has unfollowed Uday Chopra on Instagram. However, the actor still follows her. Does this mean that their ‘good friendship’ is over from the actress’ side? It really seems that un-following one another on social media is the first sign that everything is not right in their personal space. While Uday is focused on production, Nargis will be seen next on 5 Weddings with Rajkummar Rao. A few days back, she was spotted in the city apparently looking pregnant in a velvet dress. (Also Read: IIFA 2017: Nargis Fakhri just stole the thunder from the rest of the girls with this eye – popping pic)

In March, there were tales of how they would marry soon. The feisty Nargis took to Twitter and wrote: “Wow u guys really love making stuff up. now who started this rumor. I think u r dying for me to marry someone.” Earlier in an interview to the Indian Express, she said, ““Am I really dating? Interesting you ask me. Uday Chopra is a person who will be a part of my life for the rest of my life. He is the most amazing human being who I have ever met in my entire life not just in India but around the world. If anyone is his friend that person is lucky to have him in his life.”

We really hope everything is fine between these good friends.