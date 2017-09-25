Navratri 2017: Alia Bhatt is here to teach you the power of white colour on Day 5 of the festival 

It’s Day 5 of Navratri and we have four more days in our hands to enjoy it to the fullest until next year. The festival of dance, music, colourful costumes and galore is obviously our favourite and nothing can beat that enthusiasm. Until today we had Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut stunning us with their riveting style statements and today we have Bollywood’s reigning queen Alia Bhatt. The Highway actress is here to teach you how to look charming in something as basic as white. Fiercely feminine and feisty, Alia Bhatt often chooses white as her party colour and she nails it every single time. Also Read: Here’s how Alia Bhatt made her journey from SHY to SASSY in just 5 years – View pics

White as a colour is associated with peace, goodness, innocence and purity. It is considered to be the colour of perfection. As opposed to black, white usually has a positive connotation. And Alia’s personality has all the traits matching these qualities. Evoking a wow every time she steps out, Alia Bhatt never shies from experimenting with silhouettes but often picks the same colour for her outfits. She has a penchant for white and she keeps proving it every now and then. With something as plain as white, Alia is successful in making heads turn wherever she goes. While her Indian style diaries comprised relaxed silhouettes and anti-fits, her western style book is replete with some crisp and chic numbers that unfailingly make her the cynosure of all eyes. So on Day 5 of this auspicious festival, let Alia Bhatt teach you how to nail a white outfit with ease. Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akanksha tags along with her to Kashmir as she shoots for Raazi – view pics

Alia Bhatt looks like a vision in white



Alia Bhatt proves white is always right

Alia Bhatt is successful in making white look so hot

Alia Bhatt opts for white for her power dressing

Alia Bhatt is top notch actress already and she has proved her calibre time and again. But her off-screen persona is as stunning as her on screen. She brings her A-game out whenever she steps out and her styling is something everyone can take cues from.