Navratri 2017: Kajol, Tanuja and Tanishaa soak in the Durga Puja festivities – view HQ pics

We told you how Kajol was mulling over on Twitter about the way Maa Durga will look this year. She had posted a pic from last year’s festival to support her status. Well, now the actress knows how the Goddess will look because we spotted her checking the work being done on the idol. She had also posted about the same on Twitter, raving about the artisans. She writes, “The Mukerjis out in full force ! Went to see the men who make the goddesses ! Amazing artists !” The pic has her standing with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa along with cousin Shrabani Mukerji.

The Mukerji ladies were there to check on how Maa Durga’s idol was coming along as the puja begins from September 27. It is the 70th year of North Bombay Sarbajonin Durga Puja which is famously known as, Mukerji Durga Puja in Mumbai. No wonder that the ladies of the family are excited to welcome the Goddess. Kajol looked exquisite in a white Salwar suit while Tanisha wore a really pretty pink saree. She is looking very gorgeous, we have to agree. But Tanuja takes the cake here for looking so fetching in a white saree. Now you know where those genes came from. Check out the pictures right here…

Even Tanuja’s daughter agrees with us…

My super glowy wonderful mom who gives me goals till today of how & who to be! Ur light always shines so very bright! Happy birthday momma❤️ pic.twitter.com/ACg6WttPHP — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 23, 2017

Kajol even mentioned what Mukerjis were doing at the place where idols are made.

The Mukerjis out in full force ! Went to see the men who make the goddesses ! Amazing artists ! pic.twitter.com/rhjeHy3rOv — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 22, 2017

This proves we aren’t the only excited about Durga Puja.