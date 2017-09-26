Navratri 2017: Katrina Kaif embodies the essence of a Goddess in the colour red on Day 6 of the festival

On Day 6 of the auspicious festival of dance, color and music we surely cannot miss the color of the day. Earlier we have seen the impeccable styling of actresses like Jacqueline Fernandez for yellow, Kareena Kapoor Khan for orange, Deepika Padukone for green, Kangana Ranaut for grey and Alia Bhatt for white. Sixth day is dedicated to the colour red and Katrina Kaif is the only name that pops up when we think of the feisty tint. The actress owns it like no one else – be it for a casual outing or a red carpet appearance at Cannes or walking the ramp in a saree. Red is Katrina’s go-to color. Red is said to be the color of blood and fire which is associated with the meaning of love, passion, desire and all things powerful. Well, Katrina surely seems to be ticking all these boxes and is undoubtedly the queen of red in Bollywood. On the 6th day, one should take style cues on how to rock different shades of red for different occasions. What makes this day and the color even more special is that it’s the color of the Goddess. So even if you are not someone who follows the colors for the days of the occasion, this is one color you surely would not want to miss out on. Let the Barbie doll, Katrina Kaif teach you how to make red work anywhere and everywhere. Also Read: Navratri 2017: Alia Bhatt is here to teach you the power of white colour on Day 5 of the festival

Katrina has always been the lady in red. The actress stuns us every time she opts for this colour. Kat manages to grab attention even with her casual outings. We simply couldn’t miss out this Bollywood diva from our Navaratri list this year. Tomorrow, on Day 7 of the festival, we have a gorgeous diva, who will kick your blues away in blue.