Navratri 2017: Mouni Roy’s festive look is on fleek as she poses in this Payal Singhal outfit

Mouni Roy is out style guru and we are totally digging her Navratri look. The actress is celebrating Navrati in Raipur and chose a Payal Singhal lehenga that looks gorgeous on her. As usual, Mouni gave us different poses and posted the pictures on Instagram. The actress went for wavy curls and minimal jewelry which is just perfect. Not only does the outfit look it has been made especially for her but it is also something we would love to own in our wardrobe. It’s also ideal for your best friend’s sangeet ceremony or any other traditional event. Mouni went for smokey eyes and a subtle lip colour.

Mouni pouts in one of the pictures and makes us want to adopt the exact same look this festive season. We love what she has done with her hair, too. Mouni’s Instagram account is like our private wish list of all outfits and looks we want to steal in the future. She has paired her outfit with Neha Lulla earrings and a ring. It’s sexy, stylish and made for women who don’t want to go overboard with their Navratri outfits. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Cricket fanatic Salman Khan has a hot neighbour in Mouni Roy who is a real TEASE – watch video!)

Check it out right here.

The girl loves being in Zoraya @payalsinghal 💋 Make up @mallikajolly Hair @jadhavsharda Err’ything by @eshagupta1331 Jewellery by @nehalulla_nlj #navratri #raipur A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Where s my food ? 👱🏻‍♀️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Doesn’t she look stunning? Mouni is all set for her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold and is managing her shoot schedule brilliantly along with other commitments. Her Instagram is a constant delight for all fashionistas. Mouni was also recently seen in the Bigg Boss 11 promo with Salman Khan and buzz is that she will also be performing on the premiere of the show on 1st October 2017.

Mouni has a lot of things on her list of To-Dos at the moment and giving us style inspiration is one of them. What do you think about her Navratri look? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.