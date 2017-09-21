Navratri special song of the day 1: Groove to the beats of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ye hai pyaar from Aa Ab Laut Chalen

This dandiya track is a typical Bollywood romantic song which has been shot in the backdrop of Navratri celebrations. Sung by the fantastic musical trio Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Jaspinder Narula, Ye hai pyaar is from Aa Ab Laut Chalen film which released back in 1999. And once again we have the blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grooving to this song along with co-star Akshaye Khanna and Suman Ranganathan. While this isn’t a typical garba song, music composers Nadeem-Shravan have infused dhol beats seamlessly giving Ye hai pyaar a traditional touch. As always, Ash pulls off the dandiya steps with great ease and for a change you get to see Jr Khanna dancing too. Not to forget, former Miss World looks pretty in her desi avatar. Also, the last one minute of the song is fast paced and we are sure you’ll love showing off your moves on the racy drum beats.

Also read: Deepika Padukone in Padmavati vs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Jodha Akbar: Whose regal look has left you awestruck?

So watch the video and learn from Ash how to dance gracefully with dandiya sticks. It’s not that hard, believe us!

Navratri begins today and thus these songs from the our beloved Bollywood will be our favourites. We will be putting up one song everyday for you to groove on. Do let us know what are your plans this Navrati.