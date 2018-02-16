Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the only actor considered for ‘Thackeray’: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is caught up with the production of the movie “Thackeray”, says actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the only choice to play the party’s late supremo Bal Thackeray on the big screen. Raut attended the India Art Festival along with Sonu Nigam, Mahima Chaudhry and Lesle Lewis here on Thursday. On the film “Thackeray“, Raut said: “Earlier, we released a teaser of ‘Thackeray’ and within 24 hours, it had got more than 3 million views. I am sure it will increase in the coming period. As of now, the film has gone on the floors and I think people all across the world will appreciate the movie.”

Asked if any other actor apart from Nawazuddin was considered to play Bal Thackeray, Raut said: “No… Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) was the only choice in front of me when I thought of making this film.” Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film will be shot in Hindi, Marathi, and dubbed in English. It is slated for release on January 23, 2019. (ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thackeray makes Twitter go WOW!)

Sonu shared his excitement to watch “Thackeray”. “I think the actor he has selected to play character of Shri Bal Thackeray is one of the best from our country and more than that, I think when a film is made on certain person from his own family, then it gets another level of validation. “So, none of the Sena’s people can oppose whatever has been shown in the film because this film is made by the Sena itself,” Sonu said. (ALSO READ: Nawazuddin calls Bal Thackeray the real king; says he is proud to portray his role on-screen)

Raut was happy to attend the India Art Festival. “Major artists across the country have exhibited their art in this festival. I think if we would not encourage artists from our state or country, then who will encourage them?”