Nawazuddin Siddiqui will follow Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra to Hollywood but there is a condition

With Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan making successful strides into Hollywood by Indian standards, it is kind of an encouragement for all those Bollywood stars who have dreams that point towards the West. However we still have stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and all, who would rather play the lead men in Bollywood, than taking on a supporting role in Hollywood. Now add Nawazuddin Siddiqui to that list. While we can’t say Nawazuddin Siddiqui has completely abhorred Hollywood, since he had a small role to play in last year’s Oscar-nominated Lion. However, he has not promoted his role in the movie and he will not canvas himself for Hollywood in future, going by his recent interview. But he won’t say no to a Hollywood movie, if they offer him the lead role worthy of his talent and they should approach him first.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed how he plans to tackle Hollywood. He says, “I shall never go to the West just to seek work. If at all Hollywood filmmakers feel I am capable enough to perform exuberantly on the Hollywood silver screen, then it’s they who need to approach me for work. Our own peers from Bollywood in comparison feel our films are much smaller than Hollywood. They themselves try to push boundaries in order to make themselves available to be working in Hollywood films. No sooner do they get offers for the smallest possible role, their mouth starts watering. I am not only happy about being a part of Bollywood industry but also proud about working in Hollywood. But I am not keen on getting the Hollywood trade mark.”

To strengthen his case, he also cited the example of Dilip Kumar who turned down the role of Omar Sharif in the iconic Lawrence of Arabia, because it was not the lead role. He said, “Years back Dilip Sahab was offered a role equal to Peter O Toole’s in Lawrence Of Arabia. Undeniably, Dilip Sahab had turned down this offer merely saying, ‘If I get to play the lead role, I shall work in this film.’ Do any of us in recent times have the guts to leave Hollywood films stating what Dilip Sahab did then?”

So Hollywood, if you want Nawazuddin in your movie, you know what to do.