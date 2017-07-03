Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dance rehearsals with Tiger Shroff for Munna Michael song Swag is the best thing you’ll see today!

Songs from the upcoming Sabbir Khan directed film, Munna Michael, are topping the music charts. Ding Ding, Main Hoon, are massive hits, and are heard blaring through speakers at parties. The music videos featuring the lead actor Tiger Shroff, showcasing his kickass dance moves, are also trending on YouTube. Now, the third song is all set to be released, and along with it, we will be introduced to – The Swag of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As the trailer of the movie has suggested, Nawaz plays a gangster, who aspires to be a dancer, in Munna Michael. He enlists Tiger to help him out on this endeavour. Seeing Nawazuddin dance…now that is a sight that’s hard to imagine. But we will soon be introduced to the wonder that is Nawaz shaking a leg in the upcoming song, aptly titled Swag. The teaser of the song just dropped, and we are loving it. We see Nawaz declare that we will be stunned by his swag. How many tricks does this guy has up his sleeve!? The incredible actor that Nawazuddin is, he never fails to impress us.

I mean after seeing him get lectured in Munna Bhai…

After seeing him laugh maniacally in Kick…

After making us cry in this scene from New York…

After scaring us with his psychopath act in Raman Raghav 2.0…

We will now get to see him dance!

Tiger was recently talking about the film at the launch of Ding Dang song. While talking about how every movie is a team effort, he made the point by saying that, in comparison with Nawaz, he is nothing. But he got a little carried away with emotions, or was still in character from Munna Michael, as he ended up saying, ” Main to gh*nta kuch hun Nawaz sir ke saamne.” The language and the way he delivered this line left everyone in splits.