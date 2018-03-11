Nawazuddin’s wife comes out in support of him, says the allegations against Nawaz in the CDR scam are baseless

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, his wife and a lawyer were summoned by the police with regards to a Call Detail record scam that came to light this January. According to a police commissioner, the three were called, when an accused revealed that an advocate had produced CDRs of Nawazuddin’s wife. Following the allegation, the actor took to Twitter to reveal that he had visited his daughter’s school for a project exhibition and that’s when the media chose to question him on this news. The actor was disgusted. “Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator and went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise, the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust.”

Nawazuddin’s wife has now come out in support of the actor social media – ichhle kai samay se mere aur Nawaz ke baare mein kai tarah ki baatein media mein aati rahi hain, jinmein divorce se lekar Humaare saath na rahne jaisi kai baate kahi gai….. lekin kal se jo news circulate ho rahi hai…. wo hum dono ke liye shocking waali rahi aur mazboor hokar mujhe aaj apni khamoshi ko todna pada…. (Since a long time, a lot has been said about Nawaz in media, be it about our divorce or our seperation, but the reports that are doing rounds lately has shocked both of us. Hence, I had to break my silence and speak about it.)”

The CDR case came to light in January this year. Following a tip-off, police managed to nab four detectives. So far 11 people have been caught in the scam.