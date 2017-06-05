Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty are the top choices to replace Shruti Haasan in Sangamithra

In a surprising turn of events, Shruti Haasan announced this week that she had opted out of the mega budget film – Sangamithra. This was touted to be one of the most expensive films of Kollywood. Helmed by Sundar C, Shruti Haasan was to play the lead warrior princess but unfortunately that went kaput. As she hadn’t received a bound script and a properly planned shooting schedule, the Telugu actress chose to exit the project. The immediate question that came up among fans was – Who next? We at Bollywoodlife decided to to conduct a poll to find out from our readers who according to them should replace Shruti Haasan. Our contenders were Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Hansika, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal – each of them held great promise to play the powerful warrior princess. We bet fans had a tough time choosing. Now we have the results with us –

Nayanthara has BEAT them all to become the top contender. Fans want the veteran actress to play the central character. It’s no surprise really; when it comes to Nayanthara, she can can pull off women-centric convincingly. In fact in the last two years Nayanthara has consciously take up women-centric projects – Dora and Aramm to name a few. So will Sangamithra be her next project? The only catch is – this project requires a long-term commitment from an actor. Will Nayanthara be able to work that out?

Nayanthara was closely followed by Anushka Shetty who was yet another great choice. She has played two royal characters before – Rudramadevi, and Devasena in Baahubali. Her portrayal of both these characters have garnered huge praise from fans. But will Anushka Shetty be ready to take on another long-term project?

Sangamithra will be helmed by Sundar C, AR Rahman will be composing the music, Sabu Cyril has been brought on board as the art designer. The film also stars Jayam Ravi and Arya.

It was on 29th May, Shruti Haasan’s spokesperson released an official statement announcing her exit – “Shruti has had to, unfortunately, take a call not to be part of Sangamithra. Knowing it was a massive undertaking and a long commitment spanning over 2 years, she knew the importance of her training, a comprehensive script and proper date calendar. She hired and started training with one of best combat trainers April onwards to make sure she was ready in time for the shoot. Despite her enthusiasm and commitment to Sangamithra, she has had to give the film a miss since she had not received a proper bound script nor a proper date calendar. She is currently caught up with promoting her Hindi film Behen Hogi Teri, prep for Sabaash Naidu and her musical associations.”