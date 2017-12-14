Neeraj Vora funeral: Abhishek Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, Sajid Nadiadwala attend actor’s last rites – view HQ pics

Today, the multi-talented Bollywood personality Neeraj Vora passed away. The person who entertained us with his writing, acting and directorial skills was in a coma for more than a year. While from behind the camera he made us laugh through Shortkut, Phir Hera Pheri and Khiladi 420, he tickled us funny with his silly antics in films like Viraasat, Mann, Bol Bachchan, Hello Brother, Daud and many others.

Coming to his writing mettle, Neeraj Vora has penned the dialogues of blockbuster movies like Golmaal franchise excluding Golmaal Again, Hungama, Hulchul and Hera Pheri. Many Bollywood celebs mourned his loss on Twitter. Akshay Kumar, who has shared screen with Neeraj Vora in many movies tweeted, “One of the main reasons behind my foray into comedy, saddened to hear about the demise of #NeerajVora a multi-talented man, writer, director, actor…a mini industry by himself, learnt so much from him”. Even PM Narendra Modi expressed his grief and tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Neeraj Vora. An energetic and creative personality, he will be remembered for his films and warm nature. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour.” (Also Read: Firoz Nadiadwala: I’ve lost the battle to save my brother and friend Neeraj Vora from the clutches of death)

The funeral of Neeraj Vora took place today at the Santacruz crematorium and was attended by many Bollywood and television celebs. Abhishek Bachchan, Sajid Nadiadwala, Paresh Rawal, Sushant Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rajpal Yadav and many others made it to the funeral.

Here are pictures from the funeral: