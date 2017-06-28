Neerja makers state they do not have any contractual obligations towards the Bhanot family

After Neerja Bhanot’s family moved court four days ago, over the issue of shared profits for the film, the makers of last year’s hit film, Neerja, have issued a statement, explaining their side of the story. The statement reads, “Fox Star Studios is extremely proud of its film Neerja and holds the Bhanot family in great esteem. However, the facts are that the Studios does not have any contractual obligations towards the Bhanot family as the life rights and permissions were obtained by Blingg Unplugged from the Late Neerja Bhanot’s family long before Fox Star Studios came onboard to produce the film. Fox Star Studios has been duly honouring its contractual obligations towards Blingg Unplugged. It’s unfortunate that Blingg and Bhanot family have not been able to resolve their disagreements. The life story of Neerja Bhanot inspired the nation and the movie created history, created memories that we deeply cherish, memories that will last forever. We hope for quick resolution to the ongoing issue.” (sic)

For those who don’t know about the issue, let us give you a quick recap as to what’s happened so far. Neerja was made by Atul Kasbekar’s Bling Unplugged, after taking permissions from Neerja’s family and after signing a legal contract to share the profits. The Bhanot family intended to set up a fund for women in need with the received profits, however the amount they had received was apparently way less than what the film had earned. However, Atul had argued that his company had shared the profits, but co-producer Fox Star Studios, who made the most profits, were not a part of this contract. Now the family has moved court and in the light of the statement issued by Fox Star Studios, it remains to be seen as to which way would the case turn.

Neerja was based on the final moments of life of Neerja Bhanot, head purser on a hijacked PanAm flight in 1986. She was gunned down by terrorists while trying to save the life of the passengers. She remains the youngest recipient of Ashok Chakra.