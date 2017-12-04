Neetu Singh pays tribute to Shashi Kapoor with this throwback pic

The news of Shashi Kapoor‘s demise this evening shocked everyone. Kapoor, who has been one of the most reputed veteran actors in Bollywood, passed away after being admitted to the hospital for the last few days. Everyone took to social media to condole his death and pay their last respect to the veteran Bollywood star. Neetu Singh uploaded a picture on Instagram of Shashi Kapoor with his father Prithviraj Kapoor sharing a lovely anecdote.

Shashi uncle with his father 🙏🌺 RIP A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:53am PST

Kapoor was part Prithvi Theatre which screened plays directed and produced by Prithviraj Kapoor himself. Neetu Singh shared the memory of Shashi Kapoor’s childhood with his father Prithviraj Kapoor. The picture is a rare image from the theatre Shakuntala. Prithviraj Kapoor began Prithvi Theatres in 1944, while he was at the height of his film career and Shakuntala was his first theatre. He also worked with his son Shashi Kapoor in it. The picture is a rare insight from those days.

Prithvi Theatre has given the industry a whole new breed of stage actors, directors, and playwrights. It ran for 16 years, till 1960, when the company was forced to close down, due to Prithviraj Kapoor’s ill health. It was later rebooted by Shashi Kapoor’s family which today hosts a lot of good plays. The legendary actor Shashi Kapoor will always be remembered for his unique dialogues, movies, and songs. He was seen in movies like Deewar, Suhaag, Awaara, Namak Halal and many more. Our deep condolence to the Kapoor family. Rest in Peace Shashi Kapoor!