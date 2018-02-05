Neha Dhupia joins the cast of Kajol’s Eela

Actress Neha Dhupia will soon be sharing screen space with Kajol and Ajay Devgn in Pradeep Sarkar’s next project, tentatively titled “Eela”.

The actress, who essays the role of a drama instructor in the film, says she is excited to work with the director who has helmed films like “Mardaani”, “Lafangey Parindey” and “Parineeta”.

“Pradeep Sarkar is a wonderful director and I’m extremely excited to work with him. The film is tentatively titled ‘Eela’ as of now and Kajol plays the protagonist,” Neha told IANS. (Also Read: Kajol starts shooting for husband Ajay Devgn’s home production Eela)

On her character, she said: “I play the role of the Padma, who is a drama instructor. I have an interesting look which I hope viewers will like. The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn and he was also the producer for my first ever film. So it is extremely nostalgic for me to sign this one.”

Lately, Neha was seen in “Qarib Qarib Singlle” and “Tumhari Sulu” on the big screen. On the small screen, she is seen hosting “BFFs With Vogue”.