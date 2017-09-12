Neha Saxena returns to TV with Siddhi Vinayak which will take up the Santoshi Maa slot on &TV

Almost after five years, Neha Saxena is all set to make a comeback in the world of TV serials with &TV ‘s new show, Siddhi Vinayak. The show is a love story with Neha Saxena playing ‘Siddhi’ and Nitin Goswami essaying the role of ‘Vinayak’. The show has been produced by actor-turned-producer, Prashant Bhatt, and cinematographer, Sanjay Memane. The show is supposed to take the slot of the channel’s devotional show, Jai Santoshi Maa, which wraps up this month. The shoot for Siddhi Vinayak has begun already in Mumbai.

Neha hails from Agra and had made her debut with the Star Plus show, Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai. The show was a family drama produced by Shashi and Sumeet Mittal. While Neha was replaced in the show by Barkha Bisht, she later made a comeback with Tere Liye, where she met Shakti Arora . Neha and Shakti started dating during the show. After Tere Liye, Neha was a part of shows like Amita Ka Amit but nothing substantial.

Appearing in Nach Baliye, with boyfriend Shakti Arora, provided the much needed boost to her career. The grapevine was abuzz with reports that the two were engaged and were all set to tie the knot soon but recently there were rumors that Neha had broken up with Shakti. However, there was no official confirmation on the same. But seems like Neha would rather focus on her new show as of now.

Nitin Goswami, who plays the male lead in the show, has done some popular shows like Qubool Hai Sarojini, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Waaris, Kumkum Bhagya. Last year he got married to fashion photographer, Maya, and this is first show after marriage.

&TV is also launching many more new shows next month. Santoshi Maa is the channel’s third show that is being pulled down in a matter of a few months. The channel had just axed two of its shows – Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi and Chupke Chupke – before bringing the curtains down on Santoshi Maa.

Let’s hope that Siddhi Vinayak turns out to be a profitable and popular venture for all those involved.