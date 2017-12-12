Neil Nitin Mukesh is not the only villain in Prabhas’ Saaho – all details here

Arun Vijay, who is currently busy with the shooting of Thadam, has spilled the beans about his upcoming trilingual film Saaho, which stars Prabhas in the lead role, in a recent interaction. Ever since Arun Vijay confirmed that he had signed Saaho, there have been reports that he would be playing the role of a baddie in the film and team up with Neil Nitin Mukesh who plays the principal antagonist. Now, Arun Vijay has denied rumors that he will be seen in the role of a villain. “I’m not playing a role with negative shades in Saaho. I play a positive character. I have enjoyed playing the part. There are still a few schedules left for me,” revealed Arun Vijay. Also Read: Wait, What?! Shraddha Kapoor to have a double role in Prabhas’ Saaho?

Directed by Sujeeth of Run Raja Run fame and produced by UV Creations, Saaho also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The film is said to be shot simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Popular Hollywood stuntman Kenny Bates of Die Hard and Transformers fame is working on the film’s high-octane stunt sequences.

Arun Vijay is currently busy with the final leg of shooting for Thadam, which marks his second collaboration with director Magizh Thirumeni after the acclaimed action thriller Thadaiyara Thaakka. Arun Vijay is likely to start his next project with director Gautham Menon in the second quarter of 2018. The untitled film with Gautham Menon will be Arun Vijay’s 25th project in the industry. It must be noted that Arun Vijay’s role as villain in Ajith’s Yennai Arindhaal directed by Gautham Menon fetched him many laurels from both critics and public alike.

(text by Surendhar MK)