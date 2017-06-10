Nene Raju Nene Mantri new poster: Kajal Aggarwal’s infectious smile will steal your hearts

Rana Daggubati only recently released the teaser of his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri where he plays a politician. His lungi swag captured our imagination wildly. Interestingly, the teaser has him ready to get hanged but even then he doesn’t compromise with his attitude. It was an amazing teaser. Now we have Kajal Aggarwal’s look from the film as well. She is the homely girl every guy would love to be married to. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal to team up with Ranveer Singh for Temper’s Hindi remake?)

Clad in a saree and simple makeup, Kajal is a vision. But it is her smile that will grab your attention more. Apparently, Kajal’s character Radha has Raja Jogendra played by Rana, wrapped around her fingers. So we are really intrigued about her role in the film The teaser didn’t give us any inkling of the same because it was majorly made to introduce Rana’s character. His blingy ear accessory also became a talking point. But we hope the trailer will have something about Kajal as well because that’s one character we are looking forward to. Check out her picture right here…

The teaser of the film got a great response from the industry. Right from Karan Johar to Dulquer Salmaan to Akhil Akkineni to Abhishek Bachchan – each of them have congratulated the star on his ‘killer’ look! We can’t help but agree. When it comes to Rana Daggubati it doesn’t come as a surprise because different roles, different avatars is his USP. Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a political drama directed by Teja. This film marks the actor-director’s first collaboration. The film also stars Catherine Tresa in a pivotal role.