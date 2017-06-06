Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser: Rana Daggubati’s massy swag will make you hoot for him like crazy

When it comes to Rana Daggubati, expect the unexpected! He is that actor in Tollywood who never shies away from experimenting. His last few films are classic examples of his versatility. And now he returns with yet another film, yet another avatar. This time, the Telugu star has collaborated with Teja. The movie goes by the name – Nene Raju Nene Mantri. As the title goes, the story this time is a political drama. The makers as promised have released the teaser today and it’s blowing our minds. The promo begins with a bang as Rana Daggubati gets out of jail, handcuffed and a cloth covering his face. The BGM score sets the perfect pace and the rich cinematography makes the scene even more powerful. Even though it seems that he’s being taken to be executed, there’s something fearless about his demeanor. In the next scene, Jogendra comes truly alive as he’s freed from the chains and the cloth. Rana Daggubati’s massy swag will make you whistle for him like crazy. In a mundu and white kurta, Rana Daggubati takes thara mass to another level. Also Read: Move over Rana Daggubati’s Bhallaladeva avatar, he is all to set to play the suave political leader, Jogendra in this next

Just yesterday we were introduced to Rana Daggubati’s latest character – Jogendra. He’s suave, stylish and very confident of himself. Soon after, they released the first look of the lead pair – Rana Daggubati cut a fine figure in a well-cut safari suit, while Kajal Aggarwal looked absolutely gorgeous alongside him. The film will also feature Catherine Tresa in an important role. After this teaser, we can’t wait for more!

Rana Daggubati was last seen in one of the biggest films of all time – Baahubali; The Conclusion. He played Bhallaldeva, the lead antagonist. His ruthless act and his shocking transformation were loved by fans! Prior to Bahaubali he was seen in a unconventional film – The Ghazi Attack. The film was based on a true story set in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film starred Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and Taapsee Pannu. The film marked the debut of Sankalp Reddy.