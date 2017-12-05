Netflix will continue its association with House of Cards but without Kevin Spacey

The final season of “House of Cards” will resume production in 2018 without actor Kevin Spacey. The sixth, and final season will consist of just eight episodes and focus on Robin Wright’s character after Spacey was fired over sexual misconduct allegations, reports theguardian.com.

“We are excited to bring closure to fans,” Sarandos said during a conference on Monday, revealing that the 2,000 people who work on the show will get to return to work next year. The final season will be shorter, with just eight episodes. Details of the plot are yet to be released. It’s also been rumoured that Netflix is seeking to launch a “House of Cards” spin-off.

Spacey was fired after allegations of sexual misconduct on the set of the show and off. Netflix also decided not to move forward with a film starring Spacey as Gore Vidal. Additionally the actor was replaced by Christopher plummer in Ridley Scott’s film – All the Money in the World. In fact, last minute reshoots were held before the film released on 22nd December. It was Anthony Rapp who first threw allegations at Kevin Spacey about his misconduct. The actor then issued a statement saying that he couldn’t recall the incident but apologised for his inappropriate behaviour. . As per reports on CNN, the production came to a halt days later. They were just about move into the new season. Post Anthony Rapp’s complaint, several other accusations followed.