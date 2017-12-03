New bride Bharti Singh looks visibly moved as Adaa Khan, Jay Bhanushali, Anita Hassanandani get clicked with the couple – view pics!

Bharti Singh’s wedding took place today at Marquis Resort near Candolim Beach. She got hitched to her long-time beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The two love birds wanted a funny quirky wedding and achieved that post Nach Baliye 8. A destination wedding was always their dream. The Goan wedding was attended by the likes of Maniesh Paul, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Adaa Khan, Jay Bhanushali – Mahhi Vij, Karan Wahi, Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy, Puja Banerjee – Kunal Verma and many other celebs. For her saat pheras, she wore a lehenga designed by Adhya The Designer. It was a pink outfit with motifs done at the hem. Teamed with a blue sequinned blouse and duppata, she looked regal. (Also Read: Watch Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s Haldi ceremony’s EXCLUSIVE pictures)

Shes married❤️ #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedsharsh #TheDay A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:53am PST

Our beautiful bride getting married❤️ A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:20am PST

And our comedy queen is getting hitched❤️ A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:13am PST

#bhatikibaarat A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:55am PST

Finally hitched! ❤️🎆🎉 #gothitched #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:51am PST

Some cutesy words from the mother-in-law! #bhartikishaadi . . . #bhartisingh #bhartiwedshhaarsh #bhartikibaraat #comedian #destinationwedding #goa A post shared by Puneet Gupta Crafted Goods (@puneetguptaofficial) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Earlier, Bharti had told Indian Express about her husband, “Harsh never proposed me for friendship or relationship. While he told me that he loves me over a text message, we did not speak for 15-20 days after that. He assumed that I have got upset over his daring step (laughs). Harsh felt that since he is a writer and I was doing well for myself, I will be angry and so he did not bring up the topic, while I did not know how to react. And then one fine day, he told me that he wants to marry me. In a metro city like Mumbai where people take relationships for granted, there was a man who was ready to accept me like the way I am and even live his life with me. How could I say no?”