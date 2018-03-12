New pic! Kangana Ranaut makes her nephew smile by planting a kiss on his cheek

Kangana Ranaut certainly cannot get enough of her new born nephew, Prithviraj. I mean, just look at this picture that was shared by Prtihvi and Kangana’s sister, Rangoli on her Twitter account. It’s so adorable. Here we see Kangana giving a peck to Prthivi on the cheek, who is all smiles. And don’t miss the traditional pahadi cap that Prithvi is wearing here. This is a picture that deserves to be framed, don’t you think? “Massi and kiddie !!!! 😍😍😘😘♥️♥️ (sic),” read the caption on Rangoli’s post. Check out the picture right here:

Massi and kiddie !!!! 😍😍😘😘♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/wBSoop4rTw — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 12, 2018

Prithvi was born on November 19 last year. He turned three months old last month and Rangoli shared a picture of his son along with his cousin. As she mentioned in her caption, the photo was indeed cuteness overload. Check it out right here:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan lauded Kangana for bringing issues like gender inequality to the forefront. “I appreciate actors like Kangana Ranaut, who bring problems to the forefront by talking about it in their interviews,” Kareena said at a recent media conclave. Kareena’s elder sister and actress Karisma Kapoor, who was also present at the event, added, “It is a male-dominated industry, it has been for generations. But it is changing slowly.” ALSO READ: Mind blown or what? Kangana and Rajkummar cannot keep calm as Mental Hai Kya is going on floors shortly

Kangana recently wrapped a schedule of her upcoming film, Manikarnika, which tells the story of Rani of Jhansi. The film marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress, Ankita Lokhande. Kangana has started shooting for another film, Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao. This is the second time that the two are collaborating after their super successful outing in Queen. Quite a few posters of the film were unveiled throughout the past week and all of them were highly quirky and intriguing. Mental Hai Kya is said to be a psychological thriller that basically aims at celebrating the beauty in imperfections and asks you to accept your madness with nonchalance.