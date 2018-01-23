[New Pics] Alia Bhatt welcomes the baarat at her best friend’s wedding looking like the perfect bridesmaid

All the girls out there are secretly wishing that they have a girl pal like Alia Bhatt, right? The Brahmastra actress who was currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh took some days off to attend her best friend, Kripa’s wedding in Jodhpur. From dancing on her best friend’s sangeet ceremony to attending a derby match, Alia is having a whale of a time and making the most of it. We came across a few pictures of the actress from the wedding ceremonies and trust us when we say, she’ll make for a pretty bride in future. While you folks were busy going gaga over her various avatars from the wedding ceremonies, here comes another one for you. Also Read: Who made Alia Bhatt CRY at her best friend’s sangeet? Watch video

Opting for an earthy grey lehenga embroidered with silk resham in similar shade with cutwork and embellished with intricate glass beading, sequins and crystals, Alia's fashion pick for the wedding day was a dream come true for any girl. We loved her attire and the way she accessorised it with just a pair of statement earrings. Now Alia is one such celeb in the industry who rarely goes wrong with her style outings. She knows how to carry an attire and nail it with her signature enviable aplomb. Sticking to basic silhouettes and rocking it like never before, Alia Bhatt was a true charmer and definitely made heads turn throughout the evening. Check out some of the pictures below and let us know if you agree with us…

Alia Bhatt’s wedding picks were designed by Kresha Bajaj under her label Koecsh. And if the name doesn’t ring any bell to you, let us help you solve all the queries. Kresha was the same designer who designed Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s outfits for her wedding last year. Right from her Catholic wedding gown to her Mehendi ceremony outfit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had opted for the same designer who specializes in bridal wear.