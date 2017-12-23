New season of Khichdi will be merged with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai – read details

All the fans of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai were ecstatic when the show made a smashing comeback with a second season. Then happiness knew no bounds when it was announced that Khichdi, too, will return with another season. Now, get ready to be on cloud nine as tell you that the two shows are going to have a merger.

Earlier, news broke that Renuka Shahane has joined the cast of Khichdi for a cameo. Now, it has been confirmed that not just her but even the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will join the third season of Khichdi. It is yet to be confirmed whether this will be a regular storyline or a single episode. Any which way we are super excited.

The makers of “Khichdi” and “Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai” are merging the popular shows for the upcoming season of “Khichdi”. The Star Plus show will have the cast of “Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai” starring alongside the Parekh family, read a statement. “Both the shows are my babies and nothing gets better than merging them together. ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ and ‘Khichdi’ both have received immense amount of love from the audiences whenever they have been on air,” JD Majethia, producer of both the shows, said in a statement.

Fans of the two shows know well that the Sarabhai family and the Parekh family from Khichdi are distant relatives. In fact they have had a couple merger episodes in early seasons as well.

“Getting both the shows together will certainly leave the audiences asking for more. It will be a treat for the audience to see what happens when the mad-hatters Parekhs meet the upper middle class Maya and her family, The Sarabhais. A laughter riot for sure,” he added.

(with inputs from IANS)