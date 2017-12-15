Newly-married Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s first honeymoon picture proves that they are a match made in heaven

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can’t stop being adorable and we can’t help but fawn over them all over again. While we are still reeling under the effects that their fairytale wedding pictures had on us, they are here to give us more reasons to believe that they are what a match made in heaven looks like. They newly-married couple is on their honeymoon and have been kind enough to bestow us with yet another picture from their paradise. And it surely looks like one. No wonder even Anushka thinks she is in heaven. Who wouldn’t? (Also read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wedding: The net worth of the power couple is more than a staggering Rs 600 crore!)

We were the first ones to tell you that the couple had left the charms of the Tuscan countryside and were headed for their honeymoon. While their parents and relatives, who were lucky enough to be present for their wedding in Italy, returned to India yesterday, the couple is away at an undisclosed location, cherishing their newfound marital status. Anushka took to Instagram to share a picture of them against a beautiful, snowy backdrop that is making us wish we could pack up and head for our own share of snow. Check out her post right here…

In heaven, literally 😇😍 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 15, 2017 at 12:25am PST

Oh, aren’t these two giving you all the feels? We surely have bookmarked them under relationship goals for life. After all, how often do you see two individuals – each amazing in their own way – come together and create something so beautiful? From the smiles on their faces, it is quite evident that the two certainly value what they have and are over the moon that they found each other. Their fairytale wedding was the perfect culmination of the dreamy relationship they had and now this snowy honeymoon just seems to be a cherry on the cake. But this is only the beginning. The couple will soon return to India for their reception parties – one in Delhi on December 21 and the other one in Mumbai, on December 26. Post that Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa where the cricketer will be leading the Indian side against South Africa.