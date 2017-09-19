Newly wedded Anas Rashid looks into wife Heena Iqbal’s eyes like a perfect romantic hero – view pics!

Anas Rashid is a very happy man. The actor has said that he feels contented now that he has found a lovely partner in Heena Iqbal. Anas got married to her on September 9 in Malerkotla, Punjab. It was a traditional Muslim wedding. He has shared some snaps of the reception where he is wearing a black sherwani. It is Heena who is stealing the show in a coral pink lehenga with lots of gold zari work. With her pallu draped in Rajput style and mehendi upto her elbows, she is a gorgeous bride. We can also see red and white bangles like a Rajasthani bride and the kalire, which is a must in Punjab. (Also Read: INSIDE PICS: Anas Rashid and Heena Iqbal’s wedding was one grand affair)

It was an arranged match by Anas' parents. Heena worked in a corporate office in Chandigarh. The lady is 14 years younger to Anas but that did not stop her from falling in love with the Diya Aur Baati Hum star. They will soon move to Mumbai where Anas will throw a function for friends.

In an earlier interview to Bollywood Life, Anas had said, “I have been telling fans that I will give them good news. My ammi had been wanting to see me married for a long time. She is waiting for her eldest bahu. All my younger cousins are married and so is my younger bro. All these years, I told her I would get married when I have some time in hand. Her wish is fulfilled and we are very happy. Work-wise, I am waiting for the right role.” Stay tuned for more updates…