Newlyweds Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim look every bit royal at their reception – view pics

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s wedding was one grand affair! They had a simple wedding in Shoaib’s hometown with just the family. The haldi, mehendi, sangeet and nikah were so beautiful, fans were overwhelmed. The two are hosting a grand reception today in Mumbai and they look every bit royal. Dipika has worn a golden full sleeved gown with a golden veil. The actress has let her hair down and looks absolutely gorgeous! Shoaib is wearing a red and gold sherwani with a golden shawl.

They look so perfect with each other. Though their wedding and other ceremonies before the wedding were close-knit, the reception is star-studded. Their Nach Baliye co-contestants Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal were all praise about the couple. In interaction with the media, Sanaya spoke about how simple the two are and that they are made for each other. The reception is a glam fest, if you ask us. Shoaib even makes a smashing entry with dhol and gets the party started. Dipika also grooves a little making sure she isn’t ruining her dress while dancing. The two also invited their dance group from Nach Baliye for the reception. (ALSO READ: [UNSEEN PICS] Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s wedding was nothing short of a dreamy affair)

Check out pictures and videos from the reception right here.

