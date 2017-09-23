Newton box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s film witnesses excellent growth in the evening shows, earns Rs 96 lakhs

India’s entry to the Oscars next year Newton is going exactly the way people thought it would at the box office. The film completely relies on Rajkummar Rao‘s finesse and the content and both of that is getting slowly appreciated. It was supposed to grow on people slowly and steadily and thus, the first day numbers are pretty low. It has only earned Rs 96 lakhs on the opening day. But it is expected to make good money in the coming days because the word of mouth around the film is really positive.

The announcement of it becoming India’s entry to the Oscars 2018 couldn’t have come at a better time. It has only increased the hype around the movie and we are pretty sure more people will watch the film now. It is a story about a Government clerk who takes it upon himself to conduct a free and fair election in a conflict-ridden state in India against all odds. There are lots of moments in the film which make it such an enjoyable watch that you get the point without getting the feeling of being preached. Then, of course, there is Rao’s superb acting skills which elevated the film. Check out its latest figures right here…

#Newton witnessed ample growth in evening and night shows… Fri ₹ 96 lakhs. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2017

We told you already how Baahubali 2 was also in the running to become India’s entry at the Oscars 2018 but Newton got a unanimous vote of confidence. It is only obvious for people to think Baahubali 2 should have been India’s selection but we feel Newton is an apt choice. We even gave you five reasons for that.

Hopefully, the film will start earning good money at the box office as well.