Newton box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao’s film sees more than 100 percent growth, earns Rs 3.48 crore

Yet again audience proved where their priorities lie. They don’t care about superstars and larger than life canvases anymore. They want merit in a story with or without a star and are ready to make them cash rich. Newton is yet another example of the same. Rajkummar Rao‘s film, that released last Friday, is slowly and steadily wowing the audience and how. It is unbelievable the way people have embraced the film. Such is its impact on people that on the second day, it has shown more than 100 percent growth. In two days the film has earned Rs 3.48 crore. To think that its first day numbers were only Rs 96 lakhs, nobody has such growth on day 2 is rare. That’s how positive word of mouth works. If you have done well, nobody can stop you from being successful and in the coming days, Newton will prove this adage true.

Also read: India’s Oscar entry, Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, hit by piracy within 24 hours of its release

On Saturday, Rajkummar’s film has earned Rs 2.52 crore alone. That’s more than what Bhoomi did on Friday. Yes, Sanjay Dutt’s comeback had made only Rs. 2.25 crore on the first day. Brilliant! It definitely gives you a high when good films get so hugely appreciated by the common audience. After all, they decide the fate of films. Check out Newton’s trending at the box office and prepared to get stunned!

#Newton shows REMARKABLE 162.5% GROWTH on Sat… Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 3.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2017

Newton has been chosen to be India’s entry at the Oscars and while many people are celebrating it, there are few who are trying to slam it for being a copy. The director has already rubbished all such claims. But then ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna.’

Hopefully, the film will continue to make more money.