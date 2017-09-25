Newton box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s film continues its magnificent run, rakes in Rs 6.90 crore over the first weekend

Rajkummar Rao‘s Newton has not only impressed one and all with its story, but also with its box office run. The movie started off very slow on Friday, but grew by more than 162 per cent on Saturday. On day 3 (first Sunday), Newton again saw an upward trend, raking in Rs 3.42 crore. This took the overall tally of the film to Rs 6.90 crore at the domestic box office. Considering that the film was released in just 430 screens and had a low pre-release buzz, Newton has performed phenomenally well. Talking about the growth that it witnessed, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “Starting on low levels on Fri morning, to packing an IMPRESSIVE total over the weekend, #Newton has emerged VICTORIOUS at the BO. #Newton day-wise growth in % – Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 162.5%, Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 35.71%, India biz.”

Our film critic – Sreeju Sudhakaran was flattered by the movie, as he mentioned in his review, “Newton is one of the best-made satires in Bollywood, especially since it is a genre that is nearly dying in Indian cinema. It shows us a stark portrayal of democracy. Though it is not exactly mainstream in its sensibilities, there are enough moments to laugh with the characters, and sometimes at our own selves. Brilliantly enacted, well-written and smartly directed, Newton is a must-watch if you have a craving for good cinema.” With such fantastic reviews and an even more incredible word of mouth publicity, we expect Newton to continue its magnificent run at the box office. Taran Adarsh also suggests the same, as he mentioned on Twitter, “#Newton is expected to maintain momentum on weekdays. Fri Rs 96 lakhs, Sat Rs 2.52 crore, Sun Rs 3.42 crore. Total: Rs 6.90 crore [430 screens]. India biz.” (ALSO READ – Anurag Kashyap has the best reply to all those slamming Newton’s selection for Oscars 2018 by calling it a copy)

Looking at the current trends, we expect Newton to sustain well and rake in more than Rs 20 – 25 crore at the box office in its lifetime run. Not only will this give Newton a fantastic return on interest, but also a good profit. Anyway, what did you think about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the updates about Newton‘s box office collections right here…