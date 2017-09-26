Newton box office collection day 4: Rajkummar Rao’s film continues to rock the ticket window, earns Rs 8.21 crore

After an impressive first weekend, Rajkummar Rao‘s Newton has continued its magical run at the domestic box office. On day 4 (first Monday), the film sustained well, raking in Rs 1.31 crore at the ticket window. With that, the movie’s overall box office tally now stands at Rs 8.21 crore. Talking about the film’s current trends and detailed breakdown of collections, trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, revealed on Twitter, “#Newton is ROCKING. Mon bigger than Fri. Fri Rs 96 lakhs, Sat Rs 2.52 crore, Sun Rs 3.42 crore, Mon Rs 1.31 crore. Total: Rs 8.21 crore. India biz.”

Newton has received rave reviews from the critics as well as the public. Not only is the story fantastic, but the execution is fantastic too. Our film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran, also mentioned in his write-up, “Newton is one of the best-made satires in Bollywood, especially since it is a genre that is nearly dying in Indian cinema. It shows us a stark portrayal of democracy. Brilliantly enacted, well-written and smartly directed, Newton is a must-watch if you have a craving for good cinema.” With such good reviews and an even better word-of-mouth publicity, the film was bound to grow and perform well at the box office. (ALSO READ – You can watch Newton in the time Deepika Padukone takes to get into her Padmavati avatar)

Looking at the current trends and the increase in the number of shows, we expect Newton to rake in around about Rs 20-25 crore at the domestic box office in its lifetime run. This will give the producers a considerable amount of profit.