Newton box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao’s film sees a slight upward trend, collects Rs 9.55 crore

Rajkummar Rao‘s Newton continued its phenomenal run at the domestic box office as it registered an upward trend once again on Tuesday (September 26). On day 5, the movie added another Rs 1.34 crore, to take its overall box office tally to Rs 9.55 crore. While this is not a huge number, considering the size of release and the low buzz surronding the movie, Newton has performed very well. Talking about the detailed breakdown of collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#Newton jumps again. Tue bigger than Mon. Fri Rs 96 lakhs, Sat Rs 2.52 crore, Sun Rs 3.42 crore, Mon Rs 1.31 crore, Tue Rs 1.34 crore. Total: Rs 9.55 crore. India biz.”

For those of you who don’t know, Newton started off slow at the domestic market but with fabulous content and great performance, it got rave reviews from the critics as well as the public. All this translated into a fantastic word of mouth publicity, which in turn gave it an exponential growth. Our film critic – Sreeju Sudhakaran was also floored by he movie, as he mentioned in his review, “Newton is one of the best-made satires in Bollywood, especially since it is a genre that is nearly dying in Indian cinema. Brilliantly enacted, well-written and smartly directed, Newton is a must-watch if you have a craving for good cinema.” (ALSO READ – You can watch Newton in the time Deepika Padukone takes to get into her Padmavati avatar)

Looking at the current trends and taking into consideration that the number of shows have been increased, we are sure Newton is going to continue its phenomenal run at the domestic box office. By the end of its lifetime run, we are sure the movie will rake in more than Rs 20 – 25 crore at the ticket window. This will surely give the makers a good profit. And the icing on the cake is Newton‘s selection as India’s official entry for Oscars 2017. So looks like all’s going well for the movie right now. Anyway, what do you guys think about the film? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the updates about Newton‘s box office collections right here…