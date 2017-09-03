Newton Rajkummar Rao introduces us to his ‘most wonderful co actors’ – view pic

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented and exciting actors of not just India but the world. Since his first, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha to his latest Bareilly Ki Barfi, he has been a talented force to reckon with. This year, in particular, has been pretty exciting for the young actor with films like Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi and there is no stopping him. He is back again with his web series, Bose: Dead/Alive and his new film, Newton. The trailer of Newton looks highly interesting and so is the starcast be it Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Patil etc. But earlier today he took to Twitter to introduce us to his most wonder co actors and the pic will surprise you.

Sharing the image he captioned it, "With my most wonderful co actors from #Newton. Releasing on 22nd Sep. #RealPeople #RealIndia @aanandlrai @ManMundra @ErosNow @Amit_Masurkar" Turns out his most wonderful co actors are none other than the common people that helped make his upcoming film Newton a real as possible.

Talking about his last release, Bareilly Ki Barfi, the film is still running in theatres and is earning huge accolades as well as money. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan was so impressed by his performance in the film that he sent him a hand written letter praising his performance. When BollywoodLife asked him about which is more precious to him, his National Award win for Shahid or the handwritten letter by Amitabh Bachchan for Bareilly Ki Barfi? Rajkummar Rao's answer will win your heart.

He also spoke about the stars film failing at the box office and why Aamir Khan's Dangal worked.

